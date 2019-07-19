Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Reaches $17.64 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $692,751.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00278768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01482712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

