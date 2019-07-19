Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,502.68 ($58.84).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,842 ($63.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,741.63.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total transaction of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

