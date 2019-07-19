Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock opened at C$7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$12.25.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

