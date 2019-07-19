Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.07 ($126.83).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €101.05 ($117.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.41. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1 year high of €110.85 ($128.90). The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

