Reviewing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Orexigen Therapeutics (NYSE:OREXQ)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AbbVie has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 16.42% -221.09% 20.45% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AbbVie and Orexigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $32.75 billion 3.08 $5.69 billion $7.91 8.63 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Dividends

AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Orexigen Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. AbbVie pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AbbVie and Orexigen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 1 9 5 0 2.27 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AbbVie currently has a consensus price target of $94.35, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Summary

AbbVie beats Orexigen Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides KALETRA, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications to maintain viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; NORVIR, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and SYNAGIS to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males; CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron to treat prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product; and ORILISSA, a non-peptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain. It has collaborations with Alector, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Galapagos; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

