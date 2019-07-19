Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ScanSource (SCSC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) recently:

7/12/2019 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2019 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

7/2/2019 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2019 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/19/2019 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/13/2019 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2019 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/25/2019 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

SCSC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 77,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $827.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

