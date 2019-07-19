Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 377.29 ($4.93).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.06. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Richard Solomons purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.