Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Renasant had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Renasant by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

