Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $156.52. 185,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.31. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $160.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

