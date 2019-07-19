Refereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,396.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $251,396.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00275937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.01330258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00123914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,956,829,189 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

