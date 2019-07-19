Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Playtech (PTEC)

Playtech (LON: PTEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2019 – Playtech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/12/2019 – Playtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79).

7/10/2019 – Playtech is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 603 ($7.88) price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Playtech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

6/10/2019 – Playtech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

PTEC traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. Playtech PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.80 ($7.59).

In other Playtech news, insider John Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

