Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Playtech (PTEC)

Playtech (LON: PTEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/12/2019 – Playtech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/12/2019 – Playtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79).
- 7/10/2019 – Playtech is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 603 ($7.88) price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2019 – Playtech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2019 – Playtech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.
PTEC traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. Playtech PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.80 ($7.59).
In other Playtech news, insider John Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,721.55).
