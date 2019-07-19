Raymond James Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$20.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.76. The company has a market cap of $648.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$304.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

