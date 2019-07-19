Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.65. Rand Capital shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 273.68 and a quick ratio of 273.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

