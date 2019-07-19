Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

DGX stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $152.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,144 shares of company stock worth $36,276,530. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 125,051 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 14,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

