Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and traded as low as $30.35. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 78,056 shares.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.58.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

