Qtum Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $298.42 million and $259.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00029671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinrail, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006961 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,629,860 coins and its circulating supply is 95,879,840 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ovis, Coinrail, GOPAX, Poloniex, ABCC, EXX, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Gate.io, BCEX, Coinone, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinEx, Bibox, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, BitForex, HBUS, Coinnest, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Allcoin, Exrates, Bitbns, Binance, Iquant, Liquid, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bithumb, BigONE, Upbit, ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx, DigiFinex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

