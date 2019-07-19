QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE QTS opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $47.13.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $253,030.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

