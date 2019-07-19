Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OFC. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after buying an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,226,000 after buying an additional 1,231,957 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,512,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 481,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

