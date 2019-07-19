Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$444.86 million during the quarter.
Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.95. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.66.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
