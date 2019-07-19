Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Citigroup reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55. Total has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Total by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 92,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 223,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 1.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

