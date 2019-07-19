Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for AbbVie Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2019 earnings at $8.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 81,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

