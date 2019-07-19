PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of PRTC stock opened at GBX 253.30 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 253.10 ($3.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

