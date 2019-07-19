PureCircle (LON:PURE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $263.00. PureCircle shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 7,854 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $479.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

