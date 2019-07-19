Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Sells $37,781.25 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel J. Cregg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,057,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,966,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,251,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

