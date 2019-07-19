ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as low as $17.89. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 136,819 shares.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

