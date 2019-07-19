Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $94.62. Premium Brands shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 33,510 shares trading hands.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$801.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$85.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,902.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,869,097.14.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

