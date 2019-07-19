Post (NYSE:POST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POST. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.30 ($87.56) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of POST traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 408,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2,145.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

