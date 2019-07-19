Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.96, approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 61.54% of Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

