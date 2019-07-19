PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05, RTT News reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $138.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

