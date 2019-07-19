Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Rowe lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $147.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.