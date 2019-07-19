Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $238,105.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 129,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,135 shares of company stock valued at $469,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.