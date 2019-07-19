Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFE. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.06 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.