Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSNL. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $21.40 on Monday. Personalis has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $31.88.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum acquired 70,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

