PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.