Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Peoples Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFBX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $11.23. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

