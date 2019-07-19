PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $234,600.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $219,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $107,550.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $227,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $233,900.00.

PFSI stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 156,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,053. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

