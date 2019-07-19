Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 624.14 ($8.16).

LON PFG opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 387.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 716 ($9.36).

In other news, insider Graham Lindsay acquired 9,771 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £39,767.97 ($51,963.90). Also, insider Elizabeth G. Chambers acquired 12,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53). Insiders acquired 139,305 shares of company stock valued at $68,989,867 over the last 90 days.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

