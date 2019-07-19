Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
GAW stock opened at GBX 4,744 ($61.99) on Monday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,760 ($36.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,160 ($67.42). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,825.64.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
