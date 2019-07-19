Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GAW stock opened at GBX 4,744 ($61.99) on Monday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,760 ($36.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,160 ($67.42). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,825.64.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

