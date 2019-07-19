Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.19. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $57,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $84,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

