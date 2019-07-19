PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0120 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, DDEX and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $865,589.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.89 or 0.05294181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,741,454 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

