Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).
Shares of PAG opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 520.50 ($6.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.38.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
