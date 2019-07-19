Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 516.40 ($6.75).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 520.50 ($6.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

