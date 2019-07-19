PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,734,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,012,000 after purchasing an additional 538,788 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,335,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 695,609 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,952,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,981,000 after purchasing an additional 519,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,165,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

