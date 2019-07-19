Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.94

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and traded as high as $52.75. Otter Tail shares last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 716 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.