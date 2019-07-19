Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.65

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $21.46. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.