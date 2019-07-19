OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 30 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr stock. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,095 shares during the quarter. OneSmart International Edun Gr comprises approximately 4.5% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC owned about 2.39% of OneSmart International Edun Gr worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,178. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

