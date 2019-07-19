Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.48. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

