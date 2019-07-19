Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of AJ Bell to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total transaction of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

