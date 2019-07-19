Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 126,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 102.18% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 364,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,988,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $212,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $38,200 and sold 1,425,312 shares worth $7,823,919. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

