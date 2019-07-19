NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.34. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

