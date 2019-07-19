NuBits (USNBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,199.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $819,511.00 and approximately $17,199.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00289047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.01491224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00125511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

